Mercer plays in SoCon Tournament against the Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-21, 4-14 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays in the SoCon Tournament against Western Carolina.

The Bears’ record in SoCon play is 6-12, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Mercer is third in the SoCon scoring 76.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Catamounts are 4-14 against SoCon teams. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Mercer scores 76.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 79.4 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

