Mercer plays Furman following Robinson’s 33-point performance

Furman Paladins (15-5, 3-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-10, 3-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts Furman after Ahmad Robinson scored 33 points in Mercer’s 79-78 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 5-2 at home. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Paladins are 3-4 against SoCon opponents. Furman is third in the SoCon giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Mercer makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Furman has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

