Mercer hosts Wofford following Matthews’ 24-point performance

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (6-12, 1-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Mercer after Helen Matthews scored 24 points in Wofford’s 66-53 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bears have gone 4-5 at home. Mercer has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 3-0 in conference games. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 7.7.

Mercer averages 52.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 57.7 Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 40.7% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bears. Talia Harris is averaging 9.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Molly Masingale is averaging 9.7 points for the Terriers. Matthews is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 51.6 points, 23.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.