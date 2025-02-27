Mercer hosts Western Carolina on 4-game home skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-15, 2-10 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-20, 2-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts Western Carolina looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Bears have gone 4-9 at home. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Catamounts are 2-10 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer scores 53.3 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 7.3 more points per game (71.4) than Mercer gives up (64.1).

The Bears and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Bears. Kayla Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Avyonce Carter is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyja Beans is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.