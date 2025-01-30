Mercer faces UNC Greensboro after Bennett’s 21-point game

Mercer Bears (6-14, 1-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-6, 4-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays UNC Greensboro after Ariana Bennett scored 21 points in Mercer’s 57-47 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Khalis Cain averaging 8.0.

The Bears are 1-4 in SoCon play. Mercer has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Smith is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.7 points. Jayde Gamble is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Kayla Smith is shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 4.7 points. Bennett is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 50.2 points, 23.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.