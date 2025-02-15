Mercer Bears take on the VMI Keydets on 4-game skid

VMI Keydets (12-14, 6-7 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer will try to break its four-game skid when the Bears play VMI.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Mercer is second in the SoCon scoring 78.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Keydets have gone 6-7 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks sixth in the SoCon with 13.4 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 4.1.

Mercer’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.7 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.3 points. Ahmad Robinson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Keydets. TJ Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

