Memphis visits UTSA after Jenkins’ 23-point showing

Memphis Tigers (6-17, 4-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (21-3, 12-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Memphis after Jordyn Jenkins scored 23 points in UTSA’s 60-46 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 11-0 at home. UTSA averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 4-8 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UTSA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 19 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

TI’lan Boler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Alasia Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.