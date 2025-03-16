Memphis Tigers take on the UAB Blazers in AAC Championship

UAB Blazers (22-11, 15-5 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (28-5, 18-2 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis and UAB play for the AAC Championship.

The Tigers are 18-2 against AAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 4.6.

The Blazers are 15-5 in AAC play. UAB is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Memphis scores 80.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 76.0 UAB gives up. UAB averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Memphis gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 88-81 in the last matchup on March 2. Haggerty led the Tigers with 25 points, and Ja’Borri McGhee led the Blazers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.