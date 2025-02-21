Memphis plays South Florida following Welch’s 21-point showing

Memphis Tigers (7-18, 5-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (19-8, 12-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces South Florida after Tanyuel scored 21 points in Memphis’ 80-71 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 13-2 in home games. South Florida averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Mama Dembele with 5.5.

The Tigers are 5-9 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Florida averages 66.2 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 77.4 Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 9.2 more points per game (69.3) than South Florida gives up to opponents (60.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dembele is averaging 6.1 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulls. Sammie Puisis is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the past 10 games.

Alasia Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.