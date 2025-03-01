Memphis hosts Tulsa after Boler’s 22-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-13, 9-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-20, 5-11 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Tulsa after TI’lan Boler scored 22 points in Memphis’ 91-79 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 6-8 in home games. Memphis is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 9-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Memphis scores 69.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 65.0 Tulsa allows. Tulsa’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Tigers and Golden Hurricane match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Tanyuel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Hadley Periman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.