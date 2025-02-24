Memphis hosts Temple after Gary’s 25-point showing

Temple Owls (16-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-19, 5-10 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Memphis after Tarriyonna Gary scored 25 points in Temple’s 70-51 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers are 6-7 in home games. Memphis is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 10-5 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Memphis is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Temple allows to opponents. Temple’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Tigers and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 10.5 points for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gary is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.2 points. Kaylah Turner is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.