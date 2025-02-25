Memphis hosts Gary and Temple

Temple Owls (16-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-19, 5-10 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Memphis after Tarriyonna Gary scored 25 points in Temple’s 70-51 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 6-7 in home games. Memphis has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 10-5 against conference opponents. Temple has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Memphis averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.6 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 66.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.5 Memphis allows.

The Tigers and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alasia Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaleesa Molina is averaging 7.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Gary is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.