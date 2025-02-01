Memphis hosts East Carolina, aims to end home losing streak

East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (4-15, 2-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win over East Carolina.

The Tigers have gone 3-7 in home games. Memphis has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Pirates are 3-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is third in the AAC allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Memphis averages 69.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 61.3 East Carolina allows. East Carolina’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Tigers and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. DeeDee Hagemann is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amiya Joyner is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.