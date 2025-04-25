Memphis guard Ja Morant’s status for Game 4 against Thunder remains unclear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The status of Memphis guard Ja Morant remained unknown Friday as the team faces a possible elimination game in the Western Conference series against Oklahoma City.

Morant was injured when he crashed to the floor in Game 3, an incident that contributed to the team’s 114-108 loss.

Despite reports that Morant would be out for Game 4 on Saturday, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo declined to confirm that.

He also didn’t provide any information regarding tests or evaluation on Morant.

Morant was on fast break with teammate Scotty Pippen when he, leaping to the basket, was struck at the feet by a stumbling Luguentz Dort. The contact led to Morant hitting the court without breaking his fall.

The play was reviewed for a excessive contact, but was deemed a common foul. Morant was sprawled on the court during the review as the medical staff and teammates checked on him.

Morant started to limp off to the locker room, but came back to shoot the free throws — in case he could return to the game — missing both. That left the Grizzlies with a 67-40 lead, an advantage that had reached 29 points moments earlier.

Morant did not return, the Grizzlies blew the lead and lost as the Thunder outscored Memphis 63-31 in the second half.

Morant missed 32 games during the regular season with various ailments and injuries, including four games with right shoulder soreness and five more with left hamstring soreness.

He missed the final three games of the Grizzlies’ 2022 series with the Golden State Warriors after injuring his knee in Game 3 of the conference semifinals.

