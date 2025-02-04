Medics attend to fan who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a fan who collapsed courtside Monday night before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.

The teams were preparing for the opening tipoff when attention turned to the courtside seats. Medics worked on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms with the game delayed.

The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes. There was no immediate update on his status.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the individual involved and are thankful to the first responders and medical staff who provided the necessary care,” a Grizzlies spokesperson said in a statement.

The game started after a 45-minute delay.

Medical personnel wheel a man off of the court after he collapsed before an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill

Sports agent Mike Miller, who was sitting near the fan, said he called for authorities after he noticed something was wrong.

“It was awful,” Miller said. “He was sitting talking to people, then the national anthem happened, and he didn’t get up.”

