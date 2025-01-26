McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC after Copeland’s 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (15-5, 9-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-7, 7-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC after Quadir Copeland scored 21 points in McNeese’s 93-63 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 11-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 7.7.

The Cowboys are 9-0 in Southland play. McNeese is fifth in the Southland with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 6.8.

Texas A&M-CC averages 80.0 points, 15.6 more per game than the 64.4 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 10.1 more points per game (78.3) than Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents (68.2).

The Islanders and Cowboys meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Isaac Williams is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Richards averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.