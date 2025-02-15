McNeese visits New Orleans after Thomas’ 32-point game

McNeese Cowboys (19-6, 13-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-21, 2-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts McNeese after Michael Thomas scored 32 points in New Orleans’ 75-65 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 0-7 at home. New Orleans is fourth in the Southland with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by James White averaging 10.6.

The Cowboys have gone 13-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Quadir Copeland averaging 4.2.

New Orleans is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.6% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 76.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 82.8 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Privateers. Jamond Vincent is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Copeland is averaging nine points and 4.2 assists for the Cowboys. Javohn Garcia is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.