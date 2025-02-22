McNeese takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-11, 10-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (21-6, 15-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Texas A&M-CC.

The Cowboys have gone 11-1 in home games. McNeese ranks ninth in the Southland with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jovohn Garcia averaging 5.0.

The Islanders are 10-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 5.5.

McNeese scores 76.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 68.5 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Garcia is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 10.1 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.