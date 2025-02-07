McNeese puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (11-12, 7-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (17-6, 11-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys play Northwestern State.

The Cowboys are 9-1 in home games. McNeese ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 4.1.

The Demons are 7-5 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.9 assists per game led by Addison Patterson averaging 3.4.

McNeese’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quadir Copeland is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Cowboys. Javohn Garcia is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Patterson is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

