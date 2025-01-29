McNeese plays Incarnate Word, aims to stop home losing streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-8, 6-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (8-12, 3-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese is looking to break its four-game home slide with a victory over Incarnate Word.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-5 in home games.

The Cardinals have gone 6-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

McNeese is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 61.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 65.2 McNeese gives up.

The Cowgirls and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrielle Williams is averaging 6.2 points for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.