McNeese hosts Davis and UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-14, 6-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (22-6, 16-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces McNeese after Cliff Davis scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 93-84 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys are 12-1 on their home court. McNeese is second in the Southland with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Alyn Breed averaging 8.0.

The Vaqueros are 6-11 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-2 in one-possession games.

McNeese makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game McNeese allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 11.9 points for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.