McNeese faces Lamar on 7-game win streak

McNeese Cowboys (23-6, 17-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-11, 13-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese seeks to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Cowboys take on Lamar.

The Cardinals have gone 9-3 in home games. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 4.4.

The Cowboys are 17-1 against conference opponents. McNeese has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar scores 71.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 64.3 McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

