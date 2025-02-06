McNeese faces East Texas A&M on home skid

East Texas A&M Lions (4-16, 1-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (8-14, 3-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese aims to stop its five-game home losing streak with a victory over East Texas A&M.

The Cowgirls are 4-6 on their home court. McNeese has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Lions are 1-10 in conference games. East Texas A&M is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

McNeese scores 63.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 71.9 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowgirls and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrielle Williams is averaging six points for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 57.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.