McNeese Cowboys face the Northwestern State Demons in Southland Tournament

Northwestern State Demons (17-15, 13-8 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowboys (25-6, 19-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -16.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays in the Southland Tournament against Northwestern State.

The Cowboys have gone 19-1 against Southland opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. McNeese is the Southland leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyn Breed averaging 4.3.

The Demons are 13-8 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks eighth in the Southland with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 7.5.

McNeese’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cowboys won 65-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Javohn Garcia led the Cowboys with 22 points, and Micah Thomas led the Demons with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cowboys. Sincere Parker is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Demons. Thomas is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.