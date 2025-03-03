McNeese aims for 25th win this season in matchup against SFA

McNeese Cowboys (24-6, 18-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-12 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Cowboys take on the SFA.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-7 in home games. SFA is second in the Southland with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 2.2.

The Cowboys are 18-1 in conference play. McNeese is fourth in the Southland with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 6.9.

SFA averages 66.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 64.4 McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Keith Lamar is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Richards averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.