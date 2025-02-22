McNeeley leads UConn against No. 10 St. John’s after 20-point performance

UConn Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (23-4, 14-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn visits No. 10 St. John’s after Liam McNeeley scored 20 points in UConn’s 66-59 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 16-0 in home games. St. John’s leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 8.1 rebounds.

The Huskies are 10-5 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East with 18.1 assists. Hassan Diarra leads the Huskies with 5.8.

St. John’s scores 78.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 68.1 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 14.7 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.