McMiller leads Rutgers against Indiana after 22-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13, 1-10 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Indiana after Kiyomi McMiller scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 69-65 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 8-4 in home games. Indiana averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 1-10 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Parrish is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

McMiller is averaging 19 points and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 17.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

