McMiller and Rutgers host Indiana

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13, 1-10 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Indiana after Kiyomi McMiller scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 69-65 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-4 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 1-10 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Indiana scores 69.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 71.1 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers scores 6.0 more points per game (69.0) than Indiana allows to opponents (63.0).

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

McMiller is averaging 19 points and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 17.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.