McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-17, 6-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (15-13, 6-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Eastern Washington after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-78 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks are 9-4 on their home court. Northern Arizona is the Big Sky leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 12.6.

The Eagles are 6-8 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington has a 3-14 record against teams above .500.

Northern Arizona averages 76.1 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 75.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emmett Marquardt is averaging nine points for the Eagles. Andrew Cook is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.