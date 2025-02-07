McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-64 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-2 at home. Northern Arizona has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Money Williams averaging 3.3.

Northern Arizona is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.6 points for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 13.4 points. Williams is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

