McKneely, Virginia Cavaliers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Virginia in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-2 at home. Wake Forest is eighth in the ACC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 7.4.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-10 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest averages 70.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 66.1 Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Cavaliers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.9 points for the Cavaliers. Andrew Rohde is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

