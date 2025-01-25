McKneely leads Virginia against Notre Dame after 21-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -1.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Notre Dame after Isaac McKneely scored 21 points in Virginia’s 74-56 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-3 in home games. Virginia is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-5 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Virginia’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Fighting Irish match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.3 points. Elijah Saunders is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tae Davis is averaging 17.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

