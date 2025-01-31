McKneely and Virginia host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-12, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Virginia Tech after Isaac McKneely scored 26 points in Virginia’s 82-71 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 on their home court. Virginia averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hokies are 4-6 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia scores 62.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 72.6 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Hokies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Saunders is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Mylyjael Poteat is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

