McKeithan leads La Salle against Fordham after 20-point outing

Fordham Rams (9-11, 1-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-9, 3-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Fordham after Corey McKeithan scored 20 points in La Salle’s 70-64 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers are 8-1 on their home court. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Demetrius Lilley paces the Explorers with 7.1 boards.

The Rams are 1-6 against conference opponents. Fordham has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

La Salle’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fordham allows. Fordham’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Explorers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.