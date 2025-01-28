McKeithan leads La Salle against Fordham after 20-point game

Fordham Rams (9-11, 1-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-9, 3-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Fordham after Corey McKeithan scored 20 points in La Salle’s 70-64 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers have gone 8-1 at home. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Demetrius Lilley paces the Explorers with 7.1 boards.

The Rams have gone 1-6 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.3.

La Salle is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Explorers and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.