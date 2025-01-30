McHenry leads Western Kentucky against UTEP after 20-point showing

UTEP Miners (15-5, 5-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-8, 3-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces UTEP after Don McHenry scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-66 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 in home games. Western Kentucky scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Miners are 5-2 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Otis Frazier III averaging 6.5.

Western Kentucky is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 73.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.1 Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Miners meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 17.2 points and 1.8 steals. Julius Thedford is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ahamad Bynum is shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 10.9 points. Frazier is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

