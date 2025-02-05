McHenry leads Western Kentucky against Kennesaw State after 27-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-8, 5-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 5-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Kennesaw State after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 101-69 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls are 10-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hilltoppers are 5-4 in conference play. Western Kentucky scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

McHenry is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals. Enoch Kalambay is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.