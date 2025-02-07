McHenry leads Western Kentucky against Jacksonville State

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-9, 5-5 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 8-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Jacksonville State after Don McHenry scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 76-69 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 in home games. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA scoring 76.5 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Jacksonville State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Western Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Quel’Ron House is shooting 41.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

McHenry is averaging 18.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.