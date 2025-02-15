McGuff and the Butler Bulldogs visit conference foe St. John’s

Butler Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-11, 3-10 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kilyn McGuff and Butler take on Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s in Big East play Sunday.

The Red Storm have gone 7-5 at home. St. John’s scores 59.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-10 in conference play. Butler is sixth in the Big East allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

St. John’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is averaging 12.7 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.6 points for the Bulldogs. McGuff is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.