McGuff and Butler host Georgetown

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 3-10 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-12, 4-8 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Georgetown after Kilyn McGuff scored 21 points in Butler’s 67-65 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 5-5 at home. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East scoring 63.3 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 3-10 in conference games. Butler has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Georgetown scores 63.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 62.5 Butler gives up. Butler averages 63.8 points per game, 1.4 more than the 62.4 Georgetown allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Jenkins is averaging 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kelsey Ransom is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

McGuff is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

