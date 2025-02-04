McGlone leads Eastern Illinois against SIU-Edwardsville after 21-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-8, 10-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-17, 2-10 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays SIU-Edwardsville after Macy McGlone scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 57-55 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Cougars are 3-6 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 10-2 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois leads the OVC giving up just 61.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 62.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 61.4 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.8% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Rodriguez is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

McGlone is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers. Ella Lune is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.