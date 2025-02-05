McGhie leads UCSD against UC Riverside after 24-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (18-4, 8-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts UC Riverside after Tyler McGhie scored 24 points in UCSD’s 74-63 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons are 8-2 in home games. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 10.6.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UCSD makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UC Riverside scores 10.3 more points per game (72.8) than UCSD gives up (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tritons. McGhie is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.