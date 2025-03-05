McGhee and UAB host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 9-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-10, 12-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Florida Atlantic after Ja’Borri McGhee scored 22 points in UAB’s 88-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers have gone 13-4 at home. UAB ranks third in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Owls are 9-7 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

UAB’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.