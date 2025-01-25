McDermott leads Northern Iowa against Missouri State after 21-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 5-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-4, 6-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Missouri State after Maya McDermott scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 84-59 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Missouri State averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-3 in conference play. Northern Iowa has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

Missouri State scores 72.7 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 69.6 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kayba Laube is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.8 points. McDermott is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.