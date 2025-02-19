McDaniel leads JMU against Georgia State after 23-point game

James Madison Dukes (23-4, 14-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-12, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Georgia State after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 66-53 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 11.8 assists per game led by Crystal Henderson averaging 4.2.

The Dukes are 14-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 7.3.

Georgia State makes 38.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). JMU averages 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than Georgia State gives up to opponents (67.2).

The Panthers and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. McDaniel is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

