McDaniel leads JMU against Georgia Southern after 23-point showing

James Madison Dukes (17-4, 9-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Georgia Southern after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 76-69 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games.

The Dukes are 9-0 in conference play. JMU is sixth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by McDaniel averaging 6.3.

Georgia Southern scores 66.6 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 62.4 JMU allows. JMU averages 71.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.1 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.