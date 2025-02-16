McDaniel and Kansas State host Utah

Kansas State Wildcats (13-12, 7-7 Big 12) at Utah Utes (14-11, 6-8 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Utah after Dug McDaniel scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 80-65 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Utes have gone 13-3 in home games. Utah is seventh in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 3.5.

The Wildcats are 7-7 against conference opponents. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by David N’Guessan averaging 9.7.

Utah averages 75.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.5 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Utah gives up.

The Utes and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

N’Guessan is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. McDaniel is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.