McDaniel and JMU host Georgia State

James Madison Dukes (23-4, 14-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-12, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Georgia State after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 66-53 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Panthers have gone 9-5 in home games. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Dukes are 14-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU is fifth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by McDaniel averaging 6.3.

Georgia State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and two steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.