McCubbin leads Austin Peay against Queens after 31-point game

Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Queens Royals (17-11, 10-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Queens after Tate McCubbin scored 31 points in Austin Peay’s 94-68 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Royals are 9-4 in home games. Queens is second in the ASUN with 16.4 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 4.0.

The Governors are 7-8 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Queens averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Queens has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

