McCray, Jacksonville Dolphins to visit Miles, North Florida Ospreys

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-11, 10-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (14-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jasai Miles and North Florida host Robert McCray and Jacksonville in ASUN play Thursday.

The Ospreys are 7-5 on their home court. North Florida averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Jaylen Smith with 5.9.

The Dolphins have gone 10-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 15.4 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

McCray is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Kendall Munson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.